Gail Edwards Hamm, 74, of Lucama, went to be with her Lord and savior Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of Gail's life will be Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at her home, 6211 US 117, Lucama, North Carolina.
Condolences directed to Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory at www.joyners.net.
