Paul John Faraone, 68, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Egbert Catholic Church, officiated by Father Tom Davis.
Paul was born Aug. 23, 1952, in the Bronx, N.Y. He was a loving husband, father, son and grandfather. He worked for Bake ‘N Joy Foods for more than 20 years. He was a man of community service, as he volunteered as a fire fighter in New York and Pine Knoll Shores and the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department and a member of the Auxillary Coast Guard. He was an avid sailor and loved playing pickleball, golf and kayaking.
He is survived by his wife, Maria L. DeCandia; son, Greg Faraone; stepdaughter, Amanda M. Flickner; stepson, Michael A. Russo; his loving dog, Maggie; brother, Neal Faraone; granddaughter; Anna E. Flickner; father-in-law, Vincent DeCandia Sr.; brother-in-law, Vincent DeCandia Jr.; and niece, Elizabeth Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Faraone.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Paul Faraone to Pine Knoll Shores Emergency Services, 314 Salter Path Road, Pine Knoll Shores, NC 28512, or Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research, 1100 Peninsula Blvd., Hewlett, NY 11557.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolence at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
