Nelson W. Taylor III (“NW”), one of Carteret County’s most prominent natives, passed away at the age of 93 on Feb. 4, 2022, with his loving wife Patricia by his side.
A graveside service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM, officiated by Rev. Tambria Lee.
NW was born in Beaufort on August 17,1928 and lived all but a handful of years in Carteret County. During his youth he lived just a couple doors down from his Grandparents, Ma and Pa Taylor, the latter being the owner of Beaufort Grocery Dry Goods Store on Front Street. Pa showed his grandson the value of hard work and kindness to others. From his father, Bayard Taylor, Mayor of Beaufort for 28 years, NW learned the importance of community service. From his mother, Jean Taylor, it was how to read, write and behave, at least when she was watching. He also learned other valuable life lessons such as how to survive diving into Taylor’s Creek off the masts of pogie boats, how to sail and race flat bottom skiffs, and how there were no strangers living on Ann Street, only folks to whom you had not yet introduced yourself.
After graduating from the Beaufort School, he left the county for two years to attend the Citadel Military Academy in South Carolina. As a college junior, he transferred to UNC Chapel Hill and entered into the R.O.T.C. program. After graduation two years later, he married Nancy Derrickson and entered into active duty with the Navy. As a Lieutenant JG, he served on a destroyer in the Mediterranean during the Korean Conflict. Following his naval service, he attended UNC Law School where he graduated with honors. Thereafter, he began an extensive and distinguished career as an attorney, starting with the law firm that became Talley, Talley, Taylor and Strickland located in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
NW would have told you that his years away were just a detour on the road headed back home. In 1965 he moved back to Carteret County opening a solo practice in the same building that housed Pa Taylor’s waterfront dry goods store. In 1967 he served in the North Carolina House of Representatives where he devoted his time to important issues of our community. When the Beaufort waterfront revitalization effort took down his grandfather’s building, he moved his practice to 610 Arendell Street in Morehead City where it stands today. During his 50+ years practicing law in Carteret County he became a highly respected litigator and legal counselor. He was Town Attorney for many of the county’s municipalities, including Beaufort, Morehead City and Newport. He served as corporate counsel for Carteret-Craven Electric Membership Cooperative for over 30 years. As a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, he taught Sunday school, directed the choir, served as a member of the vestry and assisted in church services as a lay reader. His extensive roots in the Crystal Coast area and his remarkable oratorical skills made him a favorite on the local speaking circuit delivering what he termed his “Down East Tales,” capturing humorous stories of the unique lore and culture of the region.
A short obituary such as this can do little justice to NW’s many lifetime experiences and accomplishments. He was a well-respected gentleman of his time. Many of you had opportunity to meet and know him. He loved Carteret County and the people that live/lived here. All should know that he felt greatly blessed to be a part of this community and a small part of so many of your lives.
NW lived his final years in his ancestral home on Ann Street. He is survived by his devoted wife of 24 years, Patricia Taylor; sons Derek, Whit, and Bayard; grandsons Daniel, Alex, Derek, Kyle, and Sam; and a great grandson, Beckwith.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
