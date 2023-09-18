It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Haley Marina Ward. Haley's beautiful spirit departed from this world on September 15, 2023, at the tender age of 15.
A memorial service to honor Haley’s life was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 19th, at Salter Path Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Donald Thomas. The family received friends following the service.
Haley was born on May 22, 2008, bringing immense joy and love to her family. Despite facing the challenges that came with CDKL5, she showed incredible strength, resilience, and precious sweetness throughout her life. Haley's radiant smile could light up any room, and her infectious laughter brought immense joy.
Though her time with us was far too brief, Haley's impact was immeasurable. She forged deep connections with her mother, Sherena, who provided her with a constant source of love, support, and care. Her spirit and perseverance served as a testament to her strength and determination. Haley's enduring impact will continue to be felt by all those who were fortunate enough to cross paths with her.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her devoted and loving mother, Sherena Ward of Salter Path; uncle, John “Patrick” Samonds III; aunt, Stephanie Gasca; paternal grandfather, John Samonds II; great aunt, Tina Culbreth (Buddy) and Melissa Ward (Tony); second cousins, Michael Salter, Jamie Ward, Megan Salter, Joshua Ward, Stephanie Harvey, and Darlene Lewis; and her faithful friend, her Lab, Cali.
Haley was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Tracy Ward Samonds; maternal great-grandmother, Thelma O’Shields; maternal great-grandfather, Thomas Ward; uncle, Tommy E. Ward; and great aunt, Violet Howard.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial cards may be sent to Sherena Ward, 814 Manteo Circle, Havelock, NC 28532.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
