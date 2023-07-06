Annice (Marie) Smith Rhue, 88, of Cape Carteret, NC, died July 4, 2023, after a fall at her home.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 8th, at 10:00 AM, at Cape Carteret Baptist Church, 101 Anita Forte Dr., Cape Carteret, NC.
Annice was born October 8, 1934, on Courthouse Bay at Marines, NC, (which became part of Camp Lejeune in 1941) and was the only child of Frank and Pearl (Hurst) Smith. Annice grew up in Jacksonville, NC, and spent many summers at Cedar Point, NC. She graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1952, obtained a BA degree from Meredith College, and was a first-grade teacher in Onslow County.
After being introduced on a blind date, she married Reginald (Reggie) Rhue of Swansboro, NC, on August 25, 1957. They lived in Zebulon, NC, while Reggie attended NC State, then moved to Howard County, Maryland, where Reggie worked at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Annice continued teaching until they had their two daughters, Leila Gray and Coressa Marie.
While she spent most of her time and energy making a loving home for Reggie, Leila, and Coressa, she belonged to the Rolling Hills Baptist Church and volunteered with multiple organizations. The family enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake Bay for most of the 31 years they lived in Maryland and visited many of the bay communities. She was masterful at having everything ready for the family to take off for a boating weekend, or for a summer or Christmas vacation in NC.
Annice and Reggie moved back to NC after Reggie’s retirement in 1991, where Annice has been an active member of the Cape Carteret Baptist Church, especially enjoying her “small group”. She also formed close bonds with her water aerobics group. In 1997 Annice and Reggie did the Great Loop Cruise around the east coast of the US in their 38’ Bertram, the “Annice Marie”, traveling about 5000 miles. They extended their love of travel with many other trips, including a 50th anniversary cruise to Alaska with their family, and road trips with Reggie’s siblings and their spouses.
Annice’s interests included cooking, gardening, quilting, music, and reading - but her greatest joy was in spending time with family, always with a loving smile, an easy laugh, and a big table full of everyone’s favorite foods. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and remained close to her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Annice is survived by her husband, Reggie; daughters and their spouses, Leila and Steve Goodwin, Coressa and Jeff Robinson; grandchildren and their spouses, Tucker and Valerie Robinson, Taylor (Robinson) and Jose Hercules; and great-grandchildren Samuel and Sarah Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Crystal Coast Hospice House (100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28570; https://www.crystalcoasthospicehouse.org/donate-now/), Cape Carteret Baptist Church (101 Anita Forte Dr., Cape Carteret, NC 28584; https://www.ccbcnow.com/give), or the charity of your choice.
Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro is handling funeral arrangements.
