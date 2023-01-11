Joan "Joni" Guthrie Duggan, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 13th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
Joan, or “Joni” as she was affectionately known, was born on October 24, 1942, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Edward and Thelma Guthrie. Joni loved the Lord and her church family at Open Door Baptist Church where she was a member. She spent many happy years working at West Carteret High School where she was a friendly face to the students as she served their lunch. Joni will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Joni is survived by her loving husband, Ed Duggan of the home; son, Edward Jeffrey “Jeff” Cannon of Beaufort; sister, Shirley Dawn Ellis and husband Rodney of Morehead City; grandchildren, Chase Cannon, Ian Nichols and Alex Kyle; and great-grandchildren, Kenneth Kyle, Jewel Anna Kyle, Tyler Nichols, and Harper Nichols.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Thelma Elizabeth “Beth” Cannon Nichols who passed away in 2016; sister, Ellen Guthrie Hewitt; and brother, James Guthrie.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.