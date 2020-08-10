Frances J. Zazenski, 92, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Lighthouse Village in Jacksonville.
Her funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Father Thomas Davis.
Frances lived in New Gretna, N.J., for 25 years, was the president of New Gretna Volunteer Fire Co. Lady Auxiliary and manager of the New Gretna House for approximately 10 years. She was a volunteer at Coastal Community Action. She loved crocheting and knitting.
She is survived by her daughter, Pat Wilson and husband Mark of Morehead City; sons, Eugene Zazenski and companion Kathy Gruler of New Gretna, N.J., and Gary Zazenski and wife Lina of Hubert; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Zazenski; son, John Zazenski; and parents, Stefan and Jenny Zazenski.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Association online at support.brightfocus.org, or donate your time to help Alzheimer’s patients.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
