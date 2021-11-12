Barbara Mayo Cooper, 73, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at her home.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner and Rev. Shad Barrow. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Barbara was born on December 30, 1947, in Morehead City, to the late Bud and Helen Mayo. She was a member of Glad Tidings Church and was a 1966 graduate of West Carteret High School and later received her Associates Degree at Hardbarger Business College in Raleigh. Barbara retired from and worked faithfully with the Carteret County School System as a Data Manager, spending the majority of her career at Morehead Elementary School. It goes without saying that her most treasured times were spent with her family who she loved dearly.
She is survived by her husband, Garth Cooper of the home; daughter, Brianne Fitzpatrick and husband Lieutenant Colonel Tom Fitzpatrick, U.S. Army, of Williamsburg, VA; granddaughter, Helen Fitzpatrick of Williamsburg, VA; sister, Beth Garner of Morehead City; brother, Michael Mayo of Morehead City; and her nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.