Iris Elizabeth Culpepper Morton, 86, of Newport, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Seaside Memorial Park with the Rev. David Jones officiating.
She is survived by sons, Manley E. Morton Jr. and wife Donna of Beaufort and David Morton and wife Dawn of Hubert; four grandchildren, Leslie M. Garris and husband Ken of Wilmington, Dereck Morton and wife Tiffany of Beaufort, Dane Morton and wife Divina of Charlotte and Dylan Morton and wife Joy of Hubert; and six great-grandchildren; and special nephew, John "Buddy" Culpepper and wife Carol of Norfolk, Va.
Mrs. Morton was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Culpepper and Betsy Dowdy; and grandson, Drew Morton.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
(Paid obituary)
