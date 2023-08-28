Bruce Wallace Gay, Jr., 83, of Cape Carteret, died Thursday, August 24, 2023
A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mildred Catholic Church, Swansboro, with Father Dave Miller officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing in honor of Bruce Gay.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
