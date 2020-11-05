Betty Lou Ingram, 92, of Texas, formerly of Carteret County, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
There will be no service.
She was born July 15, 1928, in the wonderful state of North Carolina. Betty loved everyone and everyone loved her. She was a special person to so many and especially her grandson and great-grandsons, who appreciated every moment they had with her. Betty loved the beach, all animals and her friends. She was a stubborn lady that fought for all she had. Betty played the organ like no one else, loved eating hot dogs and made the best biscuits in the world.
Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32.
The family handled the arrangements.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.