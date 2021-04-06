Robert “Bob” Louis Giles, 84, of Havelock, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, surrounded by his family.
His funeral is at 1 p.m. Friday at O’Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, W.Va. Interment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park.
Bob was born to the late Ira Delbert and Rachel Louise Clark Giles in Whittaker, W.Va., Jan. 21, 1937. He married the love of his life, Peggy Sue Atkins, Aug. 7, 1955. Bob joined the U.S. Marine Corps and retired as a master sergeant after 25 years of faithful and dedicated service. He was a decorated Vietnam War veteran, earning the Navy Commendation Medal with V device for valor. He also earned the Air Medal with seven Strike/Flight awards and the Combat Action Ribbon. After retiring from the Marine Corps, he went to work with Sears Roebuck for 25 years. He developed many lifelong friendships with his co-workers.
One of his greatest blessings were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They would always bring a smile to his face, and he loved them, as he would say, “Love you, a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck!” His kind gestures to so many through the years will be remembered, and his spirit will live on in the lives of his family.
Bob is survived by his son, Terry Giles and wife Misty of Vanceboro; sisters, Wanda Smoot of the home, Sheila Igo and husband David of Salisbury, Patty Foster and husband Richard of China Grove and Christine Thomas of Leesburg, Va.; brothers, Thomas “Tommy” Giles of Gallagher, W.Va., and James “Jim” Giles and wife Lori of Hansford, W.Va.; grandchildren, Peter Lisowski and wife Shannon of Los Angeles, Calif., Ryan Lisowski and wife Alex of Tananger, Norway, Krista Barbrey and husband Brandon of Wilson, Jennifer Lynn and husband Rodney of Richlands, Shawn Krull of Havelock and Austin Adams and Kyleigh Giles, both of Vanceboro; and nine great-grandchildren, Sawyer Lisowski, Bailee Barbrey, Marin Lisowski, Zoey Lynn, Blythe Lisowski, Brynn Barbrey, Paxton Barbrey, Cormac Lisowski and Saoirse Lisowski.
He was preceded in Heaven by his beloved wife, Peggy Sue Giles; his daughter, Tammie Lynn Krull; and younger brother, Ira “Bud” Giles.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at O’Dell Funeral Home.
A special thanks to his sister Wanda for all she did for him and the family over the past six years. Also a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses at CarolinaEast Medical Center for the care and compassion shown during his recent stays.
Arrangements are by O’Dell Funeral Home. Online condolences can be left by visiting www.odellfuneralhome.com.
(Paid obituary)
