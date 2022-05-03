Robert Crowell Lore, 52, of Morehead City, and formerly of Durham, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home.
Robert was born on August 6, 1969, to Joseph and Dorothy Lore. He was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina, where he graduated from C.E. Jordan High School. Robert furthered his education at the University of North Carolina, earning his bachelor's degree in Economics. He was well known in the Chapel Hill community through his restaurant, Papagayos. Robert later embarked on a second successful career as a mortgage broker. Following retirement Robert moved to Crystal Coast where he has resided in Carteret County for several years.
He is survived by his mother, Dottie Lore of Durham and sister, Lynda Lore of Raleigh.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Lore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport NC 28570
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
