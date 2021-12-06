Harry James Archer Jr., of Atlantic Beach, passed away Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 920 Salter Path Road in Salter Path. There will be a reception following the service at Memories Beach Club in Atlantic Beach. For those unable to attend the service, it can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
He was born on April 7, 1935, in Portsmouth, Virginia to Mary O’Dell and Harry James Archer.
Harry and Janie Smith Archer, his wife of 49 years, met while both were pursuing education degrees at East Carolina University. At ECU, Harry played baseball and basketball while earning a Master’s of Education Degree. Harry began his college career playing baseball at the University of Richmond. He was the principal at schools in Walstonburg and later Mt. Olive as well as the Director of Wayne Community College.
Following his career in education, Harry and his family moved to Raleigh, where he went to work for Cameron Brown. He had a long career in the commercial mortgage bank industry and was involved in funding much of the growth in Raleigh and throughout the Southeast.
Along with his deep love for family, life and people in general, civic service was the centerpiece of his life. As a young man, he was a leader and high achiever, excelling in sports and academics and volunteering with many organizations. Harry was active in Rotary and the Chamber of Commerce, earning Man of the Year and Distinguished Service Awards too numerous to list.
After he and Janie retired and moved permanently to their home in Atlantic Beach, Harry began a long stint as a town councilman in Atlantic Beach, as well as civic leader in Carteret County. Harry and Janie were always involved in local, state and national political issues. Service to his community was paramount in Harry’s daily life. His political and social acumen crossed party, racial and economic lines.
Harry loved Atlantic Beach and Carteret County. He was a cheerleader for the community welcoming all visitors and new residents with open arms. Many friends, new and old, enjoyed drinking a cold beer and listening to wonderful stories with Harry on his front porch overlooking the ocean. With a twinkle in his eye, he was always the life of the party and lifted all those up around him.
He is survived by his children, Harry Archer III (Sally) and Elizabeth Moore (Rob); grandchildren, Harry Archer IV (Taylor), Charlie Archer, Ned Archer, David Moore, and Elizabeth Moore; a great grandchild, Harry Archer V; sisters, Shirley Archer Richards (Phillip) and Norma Archer Greene (Jim); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harry was predeceased by his wife, Janie; parents, Mary and Harry Archer; sister, June Archer Ratliff; and brothers, Charlie Archer and Fred Archer.
The family would like to thank the exceptional staff at Carteret Landing, Crystal Bluffs and Carteret Medical Center, as well as his great friend and personal physician, Dr. Shelly Odom.
Please send memorials to the Town of Atlantic Beach for improvements and beautification of Harry’s favorite project, the town park.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.