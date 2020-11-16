James Felton “Little James” Sessoms, 51, of Cape Carteret, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Bogue.
The family celebrated his life Nov. 8.
He was a hard-working man and lived to make others happy. He died doing what he loved.
He is survived by his daughter, Destiny Nicole Ida Sessoms of Godwin; sister, Belinda Sessoms and husband Aaron of Magazine, Ark.; brother, William Hobbs of Cape Carteret; sister-in-law, Cherry Hobbs of Cape Carteret; and two nephews, Jack Ross of Magazine, Ark., and David Ross of Jefferson City, Tenn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and Ida Sessoms; and his grandmother, Lizzie Bledsoe.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
