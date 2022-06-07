Robert “Bobby” Bergman Jr., 38, of Newport, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home.
Bobby was born on July 7,1983, in Havelock, to Robert and Jean Bergman. He honorably served in the US Navy and was deeply disciplined. Several of his hobbies was skateboarding and fishing. Bobby loved nothing more than to shoot pool whenever he had the chance. Without a doubt he was a loving son and will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Jean Bergman of Newport; sisters, Kristeena Drascula of Hubert, Leticia Bergman of Ashfork, AZ; brothers, Timothy Lopez (Sandie) of San Diego, CA, and Steven Lopez (Bobbie) of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
