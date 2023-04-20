Geovanny “Ñañi” Vega, 30, of Morehead City, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 22nd, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 324 McCabe Rd., Newport, NC 28570. Zoom information ID#: 81325111749 / Password: reunion.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.