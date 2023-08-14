Trina Pruitt, 45, of New Bern, passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her home.
Trina graduated from Havelock High School in 1996. She then went on to receive her Bachelor’s at East Carolina University. Trina was a devoted teacher at Tucker Creek Middle School for 15 years. She loved teaching her student’s science and social studies.
Trina enjoyed spending her summers volunteering for the National Park Services at Cape Lookout National Park. She enjoyed traveling around, seeing new places. Trina also enjoyed the water, whether it was sitting on the beach enjoying the waves or riding on a boat.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Pruitt, of New Bern; daughter, Mackenzie Burgoyne, of Ft. Hood, TX; mother, Julia Polk and step-dad, Tim Hall, of Newport; two sisters, Jenell Forney and husband, Chris, of Swansboro; Trista Taitague and husband, Rudy, of Morehead City; brother, James “Krush” Polk, of Washington; and her husband’s parents, Forrest and Darlene Pruitt, of Havelock.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
