Alice Marlene Cogswell Charboneau, 86, of Newport, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Egbert Catholic Church, presided by Father Tom Davis. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Alice’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Alice was a member of Carteret County Home Extension Club and St. Egbert Catholic Church Ladies Guild. She was an avid reader and gardener and loved to do crafts. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her daughters, Audrey Fisher of Newport, Susan Holland and husband Gregg of Morehead City and Norma Wagaman of Morehead City; sons, Norman Charboneau Jr. and wife Lu Ocean Springs, Miss., and Roy Charboneau and wife Sheyla of North Augustus, S.C.; sister, Esther Angel of Shelby; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a special niece; one great-niece; and one great-nephew.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman F. Charboneau Sr.; parents, Benjamin and Victoria Cogswell; and brother-in-law, Robert Angel.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Egbert Catholic Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City.
