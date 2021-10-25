Bobby Eugene Ellis, 85, of Newport, formally of Chatham County, left to be with our Lord Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory Griffin Chapel. A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Calvary Church (formerly Mt. Zion UMC) with Chaplain Rick Brooks presiding.
Bobby was born in Chatham County on January 13, 1936, to the late Robert Ellis and Ozie Woody Ellis.
He grew up in a farming family and joined the Navy serving honorably until discharged in February 1963. Bobby enjoyed hunting, fishing, and farming, often growing enough vegetables to feed his friends and neighbors. He was an awesome father, grandfather, and a friend to all. He served 26 years as a Lieutenant in the Chatham County Sheriff’s Department in the capacity of Chief jailer. He retired to the Crystal coast and spent his last years in Newport with his faithful little buddy “Pepper.” His door was always open to family and friends, always having a good meal cooking on the stove. Bobby and Pepper enjoyed their daily golf cart rides visiting with their neighbors. His favorite pastime was sitting on the breezeway with Pepper watching the birds, squirrels, and boat launches.
Surviving relatives include, two daughters, Cherie Sumner and husband Mike, Vicki Klomparenas and husband Terry, one son, Robert Keith Glenn Ellis, daughters in law, Sharon Williams Ellis, and Patricia Brady Ellis, three sisters, Ruby Holt, Shirley Thomas, and Nancy Beal and husband Lonnie, two brothers, Obie Ellis and wife Gracie, and Walter “Dink” Ellis and wife Frances, ten grandchildren, Michael Sumner and wife Brooke, Dana Daniel and husband Paul, Jerry Sumner and wife Kim, Jacob Lee Klomparens, Aaron Blake Klomparens, Donna Zogopoulos and husband Todd, Geoffrey Alan Ellis, Amanda Lauren Ellis, Robert Damon Lee Ellis, and Shaina Mae Rose Ellis Laster, and multiple great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Tripp Ellis, two sons, Henry Donald “Donnie” Ellis, Kennie Dwayne Ellis, great-grandson, Donald Ellis Klomparens, three brothers, Robert “Buck” Ellis, Billy Ellis, Lynwood Ellis, and three sisters, Hazel Barber, Rachel Blalock, and Mamie Lois Ellis.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Bobby’s memory to Loaves and Fishes Ministry 1730 Live Oak Street Beaufort, NC 28516.
Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to serve the Ellis family. Condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com.
