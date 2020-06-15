Stephen C. “Steve” Guthrie, 65, of Richmond, Va., formerly of Carteret County, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by loving friends.
The family will have a private celebration of Steve’s life at a later date.
Steve was born March 22, 1955, in Carteret County. He grew up in Cedar Point, swimming and playing on the banks of Cedar Point beach and the inland waterway. He was surrounded by his grandparents, uncles, aunts and many cousins who lived close by.
Steve graduated from Swansboro High School in 1973. He continued his education at East Carolina University and then the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earning a master’s degree in social work.
He moved to Richmond and worked for Henrico County for 35 years, retiring in August 2016.
Steve loved traveling and especially loved Costa Rica, where he felt he could “breathe better.” He loved visiting museums in his travels and was a regular visitor to The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. He loved to “treat” his friends and family and did that with great generosity. He also had a heart for social justice in many forms.
He fought a very courageous battle with cancer and pulmonary fibrosis the last year of his life with few complaints. But his life must not be defined by that. It was more defined by the joy and love he experienced in life and the joy and love he gave to his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Mary and her husband Ben of Swansboro; his uncles, Austin Guthrie, Jimmy Guthrie and David Guthrie; aunts, Faye Aman and Judy Bishop and her husband Reynold; step-mother, Janice Guthrie; step-sister, Michelle Turner and her husband Ron; step-brother, Ben Licko and his wife Gay; and many loving cousins.
He is predeceased by his father, Alton “Aggie” Guthrie; aunts, Vicky Guthrie and Janet Guthrie; uncle, Billy Aman; and step-brother, John Licko and his wife Dolores.
Memorials in Steve’s name may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church or The Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.
Special thanks go out to Steve’s cousin, Cynthia Aman Powell, and his uncle and aunt, Reynold and Judy Bishop, for their faithfulness and love in taking Steve’s mother to Richmond so many times during Steve’s illness.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Virginia.
(Paid obituary)
