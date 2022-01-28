Proud mother and devoted wife, Dorothy Ballou's unconditional love did not come to an end with her death. Dorothy passed away in the comfort of her home Tuesday, Jan. 25th, 2022, after her lifelong battle with Type 1 Diabetes. Her family will continue to honor her legacy of being courteous and loving to all those around her and living life to the fullest.
Her Celebration of Life service will be held at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC, on Saturday, Feb. 5th, 2022, at 1 pm.
Dorothy grew up in Belhaven, NC, and graduated from John A. Wilkinson High School in 1982. She moved to Carteret County not long after, where she met her beloved husband, Barry Ballou, and got married in November of 1990. Dorothy was blessed with two beautiful daughters whom she loved and cared for very deeply. She enjoyed cooking and preparing elaborate meals for her family, was an avid beach-goer, and loved to spend her free time out on the boat or reading a Nicholas Sparks book.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Ballou; her two children, Kasey Ballou and Kristi Ballou; her brother, Ronnie (Joey) Young, his wife, Melissa Young, and their two children, Katie Young and Kyle Young; Her mother-in-law, Nancy Huckemeyer and husband, Merlin Huckemeyer; her brother-in-law, Michael Ballou; her aunt, Pam Burbage; her cousin, Jimmy Burbage, his wife, Gwen Burbage, and their children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred Cuthrell and Ronald Young; her grandparents John Cuthrell and Mary Cuthrell; her cousin, Michael Burbage; her aunt, Doris Cuthrell; her father-in-law, Tommy Ballou; and her brothers-in-law, William David Ballou and Wayne Ballou.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
