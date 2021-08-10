Debra Daugherty Hill, 65, of New Bern, beloved mother, grandmother and sister, departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.
A private service for family is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.
Debbie was born in Morehead City on August 4, 1955, and she was a resident of New Bern, NC. She proudly retired in 2020 from Craven County DSS after her 20-year career as a Transportation Coordinator. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of her family, friends, and everyone she interacted with. She had a positive impact on everyone she met and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her.
Debbie was known for being a sweet, caring, and patient person who would help anyone in need. She loved spending quality time with her family, gardening, watching birds, going to the beach, and spoiling her grandchildren. She loved to cook for her family and southern hospitality was always on the menu. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit, compassion, and her love of family, friends, and her dog Ginger. She will be missed immensely by many.
She is survived by daughter, Jennifer Hill Lewis (Russell) and grandson, Luke of Ocean, NC; daughter, Elizabeth Hill Waltz and grandson, Andrew R. Waltz of Ardmore, OK; sister, Cindy Daugherty Tripp (Terry) of Trent Woods, NC; brother, Carl Daugherty Jr. (Cindy) of Hookerton, NC; nephews, TJ Tripp of Portsmouth, VA, Joshua Sinkler of Morehead City, NC; and nieces, Frieda Cox (Paul) and Shawna Sinkler of Morehead, City NC.
Debbie was predeceased by her parents, Carlton L. Daugherty, Sr. and Evonne Smith Daugherty.
In lieu of flowers, help her kindness and compassion continue by donating to The ALS Association NC Chapter, Jim “Catfish” Hunter Clinic in Greenville, NC, which supports ALS patients and their families.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
