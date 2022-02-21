Edith Y. Robbins, 81, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 11am Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Cherry Point Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Steve Epperson. The graveside service will be held at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through the obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service may be viewed for 90 days. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Edith was born on May 9, 1940, in Brookville, PA to Isaac and Margaret Klopp. She was a member and Sunday School Teacher at Cherry Point Baptist Church, and where she loved doing mission work with the church. She worked as dental assistant active volunteer with NC Baptist Dental Ministry. She was honored and received Volunteer of the Year with the NC Baptist Dental Association. She served on the NC Baptist Convention. She also served on the Carteret County School Board and Board of Trustees at Carteret Community College.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Douglas Robbins of the home; daughter, Terri Lynn Wellman of Clover, SC and Deborah Jean Withrow and husband Owen of Raleigh; son, Frank Edward Robbins and wife Heather of Kernersville; sister, Flora Ann Holt of Clover, SC; nine grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Point Baptist Church-AOC Fund, 210 Church Rd, Havelock, NC 28532, or Shepard’s Center of Kernersville, 636 Gralin St, Kernersville, NC 27284.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
