Sylvia Ferguson, 35, of Havelock, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Sylvia was a loving daughter, mother, sister and loyal friend.
She is survived by her two children, Zoey and Christopher; parents, Steve and Dee Ferguson, both of Havelock; two brothers, Christopher Ferguson of Durham and Albert Orlak of Chadbourn; one sister, Shannon Ferguson of Morehead City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jon Ferguson.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
