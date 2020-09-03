Barbara Whitaker Robertson, 83, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
For those who wish to attend, Barbara will have an outdoor, graveside funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Billy Knox.
Barbara was born Nov. 21, 1936, in Greenville to the late Garland Rufas and Rena Mae Whitaker. She moved to Newport during her childhood and attended Newport High School. Barbara worked as a cashier at the Red and White grocery store over the years and she enjoyed staying in touch with everyone in the community. Barbara was adored by her coworkers at the store and known for her sweet, caring nature.
In 1972, Barbara married the love of her life, J.C. Robertson. They brought together seven children from previous marriages ranging in age from 5 to 17 years old. In 1977, they welcomed a child of their own. Amidst the busy and sometimes chaotic life of a large family, Barbara and J.C. tirelessly taught the values of kindness, love of God, honesty and hard work. Family was Barbara’s first priority and she often showed her love by cooking elaborate and delicious Southern style meals, the best of which were enjoyed on Sunday afternoons following church. Friends were also important to Barbara, and she spent her free time taking art classes with Ms. Virginia and her other besties. Barbara created beautiful work, including paintings, woven baskets, ceramics and wooden crafts. She was also musically talented, singing in the church choir and playing the piano at home. Barbara loved to shop and travel in the camper with J.C.
She is survived by her children, Steve and Rhonda Hill of Swansboro, Carl Hill of the home, Donna Byrd of Dunn, Jaime and Melissa Robertson of Greensboro and Jimmy and Lori Robertson, Kim and Robbie Hall, Kim and Mike Sanborn and Tommy and Nancy Robertson, all of Newport. She is also survived by two sisters, Betty Jo Gainey and Delores Whitaker; and brother, Kenny Whitaker. Barbara had a total of 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her beloved husband, J.C. Robertson; her brothers, Garland and Steve Whitaker; sister, Jean Temple; granddaughter, Felicia Byrd; grandson, TJ Robertson; great-grandson, Joshua Hegler; daughter-in-law, Romy Hill; son-in-law, Curtis Byrd; and nephew, Luke Whitaker.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
