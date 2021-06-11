Vladimir Allen “Al” Toman, 70, of Carteret County, died Tuesday, June 8, 2021.
At his request, there will be no public service and the family will celebrate his life at a later date.
He is survived by wife, Joan Toman; daughters, Rachelle Toman of Hyattsville, Md., and Carolyn Toman of Hope Mills; mother, Alice Toman; sister, Diane Rosenbauer; a niece; and grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to oralcancerfoundation.org.
Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City is serving the family and welcomes you to leave online condolences at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.