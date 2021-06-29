Jean Goodwin Rowe, 89, of Newport, formerly of Pennsylvania and California, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in hospice care in Burlington.
No formal services are being planned locally at this time. Interment, next to her husband, will take place at a later date in Morehead City.
Jean was born to George Goodwin and Mary Dixon Goodwin in 1932 in Craven County. She attended Alliance High School in Alliance, graduating in May 1950.
Jean married Jerry Rowe in August 1949, and they had three children, Gregory, Luther and Jay.
She worked for many years for Sears and was very involved in her church. Jean loved taking care of her family, traveling and gardening.
Jean is survived by her granddaughter, Alexis Goralczyk and husband Bill; grandson, Jacob Rowe and wife Venessa; great-grandchildren, Storm, Gage, Tyanna, Samantha and Kaylin; son-in-law, Ken Hamm; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Rowe. She is also survived by her sister, Margaret Smith; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; her sons, Gregory, Luther and Jay; her sister, Wilma Boyd; and her brother. Bill Goodwin.
Hers was a life well-lived. The family will miss her in their lives, but will hold her in their hearts forever.
Arrangements are in the care of Omega Funeral Service & Crematory. You may leave an online condolence by visiting www.omegafsc.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.