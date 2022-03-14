Lilla Ovell “Kitty” Haggerty formerly of Kinston/Raleigh/Charlotte passed away March 12, 2022, in New Bern, NC.
There will be a visitation and service at 12:00 noon this Thursday, March 17th at Kahlert Funerals & Cremations -308 Main St- Maysville, NC 28555, followed by a burial at 2 pm at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC.
Lilla was born in China Grove, NC on November 6, 1925, to Charles and Bessie Crawford. Skipping school one day to waitress at Woolworth’s Diner: a 17 yr old Lilla met a young sailor who stayed until the end of her shift, and then she walked him back to the train. A 6-week WWII Postal Romance ensued and a now 18 yr old Lilla eloped and married the love of her life- Edgar W. Haggerty. They were married for 71 years until his death in August 2015.
She retired from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System in 1985 after 20+ years of service. She was an avid member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 60 years serving as Worthy Matron at two chapters Charlotte #312 (1967-68) and Kinston #53 (2012-13) as well as serving as a Grand officer for the Worthy Grand Matron of North Carolina.
She is survived by her son Edgar W. Haggerty, Jr. and his wife Donna of New Bern, NC, 2 grandchildren; Matthew Jarred Haggerty of Chapel Hill, NC, and William Matthew Haggerty of Havelock, NC; 2 great-grandsons; Damien and Eli plus several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4-brothers-Clifford, James, Vance, and Ken, and 1-sister – Margie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Grand Chapter Scholarship Program of NC-513 Elam Church Rd-Garysburg, NC 27831.
Arrangments by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations.
