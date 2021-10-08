Dr. Benjamin G. Hines Jr., 65, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 15 at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those wishing to virtually attend the service, it can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. A private celebration of life service will also be held Saturday, Oct. 16.
Ben was born on December 21, 1955, in Smithfield, North Carolina. After obtaining his doctorate he went on to become a skilled Urological Surgeon in Greenville, NC. Dr. Hines assisted countless patients over his 20+ years of practice. His knowledge and attention to detail were a blessing to so many.
After retiring 15 years ago, he and his wife, Dale, enjoyed traveling on their boat to tropical destinations throughout the Caribbean. Salt life was part of their daily routine as they both loved to boat and explore. Ben greatly enjoyed scuba diving everywhere they traveled.
Ben will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, proud father to his 3 children, and charismatic brother.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Dale Hines of the home; daughters, Elizabeth Hines and Emily Hines, both of Austin, Texas; son, Jordan Smith Hines of Atlantic Beach; sister, Bonnie Wagstaff and husband Rusty; stepsister, Betsy Byrd and husband Linwood; stepbrothers, Danny Lassiter and wife Carole, Ronald Lassiter and wife Donna, Michael Lassiter and partner Jerry Bowen; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death, are his mother, Anne Lee Hines Lassiter; and father, Benjamin G. Hines Sr.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carteret Home Health and Hospice, at P.O. Box 1619, Morehead City, NC 28557 or Carteret Health Care Cancer Center, at 3500 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
