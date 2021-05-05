Charles "Charlie" Cartwright, 72, of Salter Path, a loving husband, father, brother and friend, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at his home.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Thomas. Interment with military honors will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Charlie was born March 11, 1949, in Yonkers, N.Y., to the late Alonzo and Evelyn Cartwright. At 17, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, where he honorably served four years. Following the military, he worked many faithful years as a commercial fisherman and then lead fisherman for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Theresa Cartwright of the home; daughter, Beth Cartwright of Morehead City; sons, Jody Cartwright of Salter Path and Brent Cartwright of Morehead City; sister, Debbie Covington of Cape Carteret; brothers-in-law, Gary Zajac and wife Gail and Joe Zajac and wife Peggy; nephews, Chris Zajac and wife Heather, Drew Zajac and wife Katie, Brennen Guthrie, Jimmy Smith and Chris Covington; nieces, Jamie Covington and Britni Prybol and husband Kevin; great-nephews, Willis Zajac, Wesley Zajac, Gray Zajac and Sebastian Prybol; dear friends, Bobby and Debbie Lawrence and many others; and caregiver and friend who made Charlie’s life special in his final days, Martha Pfaff.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Burnett and Dessie Willis; and brothers, Clarence Hugh Cartwright and Jimmy Cartwright.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Salter Path United Methodist Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Charlie may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.