Marlene Hyatt, 68, of Salter Path, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 19th, at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Marlene was born on September 26, 1953, in Salter Path, North Carolina, to the late Verdun and Elena Smith. Her life was rooted in the word of God, and she faithfully attended Salter Path United Methodist Church. Known for her generous heart, Marlene’s kindness touched numerous lives. She loved everyone without reserve and was always the first to help anyone in need.
Known for her gift of gab, Marlene loved talking on the phone and always brightened her friends’ days with her calls. If you knew Marlene, you knew that ice cold Mt. Dew’s were her favorite drink. Staying close to home, she loved Salter Path and over the years, she enjoyed working at A & Frances, Frost Seafood Restaurant, Crab Shack, and Dollar General.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Hyatt of the home; son, Ashley Forbes of Salter Path; brother, Neal Smith and wife Lois of Swansboro; special sister, Penny Dean Guthrie of Jacksonville; and grandchildren, Garrett Forbes and Brantley Forbes.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was preceded in death by her sisters, Carol McGuire and Judy Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salter Path United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 70, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.