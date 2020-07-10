Jane Ann Bizzell Walter, 74, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Pinelawn Memorial Park in Kinston.
Jane, daughter of the late Hyman and Jane Bizzell, was a longtime resident of Kinston and a 1964 graduate of Grainger High School. Jane was baptized at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where she met her husband, Allen Walter, and was a devoted wife for 34 years until his passing in 2006. She volunteered as a den mother for Cub Pack 41 and had been an active member at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. In 2014, she moved to Atlantic Beach and became an active member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Morehead City. Her other community memberships include the Ladies Golf at Kinston Country Club and the bridge club, as well as the garden club. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her son, Michael Walter, wife Elise and their children, McKinsey, Griffin, Jarrett and Parker; son, Stephen Walter, wife Mary and their children, Phillip, Henry, Andrew, Luke and Lena, all of Greenville; and son, David Walter, wife Sharon and their daughter, Ella, of Rock Hill, S.C.; two sisters, Eleanor Batchelor and husband Bill and Susie Smith and husband Bill, all of Durham; and sister-in-law, Patricia B. Bizzell of Kinston.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Hyman Bizzell Jr.; and infant grandchild, Joseph Catherine Walter.
The family will receive friends following the service. Due to the current novel coronavirus restrictions, a mask is required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
(Paid obituary)
