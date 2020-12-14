Douglas “Little Doug” Monroe Jr., 65, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
His graveside service is at 1 p.m. Friday at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Newport.
He is survived by his devoted soulmate of 41 years, Lydia Irving of Newport; daughter, Carmia Frazier and husband Chris of Las Vegas, Nev.; stepson, Chris Penny of Morehead City; two granddaughters, Frankie Jo Durhan of Illinois and Olivia LeBron of Orlando, Fla.; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Greyson; mother, Henrietta Monroe of Morehead City; two brothers, Robert Hodge and wife Stella Marlboro, Md., and John Monroe and wife Mary of Beaufort; five sisters, Ophelia Chambers of Morehead City, Deborah Houge and husband Mike of Fayetteville, Yvonne Hawkins of Durham, Cynthia Raynor and husband Earl of Newport and Shirley Lewis of Morehead City; and his beloved cat, “Baby Girl.”
He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Monroe Sr.; and his sister, Sharon Henry.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
