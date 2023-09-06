George Morgan Seyfert, a loving, kind, and intelligent man, was born on April 23, 1933, in Pennsylvania. He lived a fulfilling and accomplished life that came to a peaceful close on September 3, 2023, in Morehead City.
George was the cherished husband of the late Ann Seyfert and the devoted father of Linda Reynolds and George T. Seyfert. He was a beloved father-in-law to Chris Reynolds and Marirose D. Seyfert, and a doting grandfather to Chole and Ridley Reynolds. George's family was the cornerstone of his life, and he poured his love and wisdom into them unconditionally.
A lifelong learner, George was educated at some of the finest institutions in the United States. He received his BA from Lebanon Valley College and his MA from Columbia University. His thirst for knowledge led him to further studies at New York University, Peabody University, Dowling College, and CW Post College. The skills and knowledge he acquired through his years of study would go on to shape his career in academia.
George had a distinguished career in education, starting as a teacher at Bellport High School in New York. His passion for teaching and his dedication to his students led him to become the Saville Department Chairman of Music. Later, he became an Associate Professor in the CW Post Graduate Education Department at Dowling College and Suffolk County College. His contributions to these institutions were significant, and he left a lasting impact on his students, colleagues, and the broader academic community.
Despite his busy career, George found time to pursue his personal interests. He was a keen sports enthusiast, although he often joked that he was not particularly good at golf, tennis, flying and adoring his wife Ann. However, his enjoyment of these activities was not dependent on his skill level. Instead, he took pleasure in the process of learning and the camaraderie that came with participating in these hobbies.
George Seyfert was a man of many talents and interests, but his most distinctive qualities were his loving nature, his kindness, and his intelligence. He was a source of warmth and comfort to those around him, always ready with a kind word or a piece of sage advice. His intelligence shone through in his work, his hobbies, and his interactions with others, earning him respect and admiration from all who knew him.
George's passing leaves a void in the lives of those who knew and loved him, but his legacy lives on in the memories and stories shared by his family, friends, and former students. His life was a testament to the power of love, the value of education, and the importance of pursuing one's passions.
In the words of his loved ones, George Morgan Seyfert was a loving, kind, and intelligent man who will be dearly missed but never forgotten. His life was a gift to those who were fortunate enough to know him, and his memory will continue to inspire and guide those he left behind. There will be a private celebration of life and scattering of his ashes in Reading, PA.
Donations may be sent to the Salvation Army, Morehead City, NC.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
