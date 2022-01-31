Sally Hooper Willis, 79, of Vanceboro, formerly of Marshallberg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Manley Rose. The family will receive friends 10 -11 am prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home.
She was born March 17,1942 in Morehead City to the late, Alton “Big Daddy” Gaskill and Rebecca Gaskill. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who loved taking care of her family.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Duane Willis and wife Joyce Marie of Beaufort and Chuck Louis Willis and wife Nannie Gaskill Willis of Vanceboro; grandchildren, Jeffery Allen Willis, Zeth Willis, Drake Willis and Hannah Willis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Tony Allen Willis; son, Craig Allen Willis; and sister, Barbara Bazzle.
Flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
