Francis “Frank” Bookhart Gaines, 88, of Swansboro, died Thursday April 22, 2021, at his home.
His celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Patricia Jones Gaines of the home; daughters, Lori Smith Mahaley of Edenton, Melissa Johnson of Kearney, Neb., and Sally Tidyman of Blowing Rock; son, Gregory Gaines of Blowing Rock; 10 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, J. Paul Gaines; mother and stepfather, Mae Frye Gaines Roby and George Roby; sister, Polly Bradley; brothers, Jim and Billy Gaines; and daughter, Annalee Gaines Schulmeyer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice in support of the Earth.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
