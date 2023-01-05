Anne Simmons, 82, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 7th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Bobby J. Bell Jr. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Anne was born on January 8, 1940, in Newport, North Carolina, to the late Willie and Elsie Johnson. After completing high school and one year of college, Anne began working for Carolina Telephone. She went on to work at Carteret General Hospital, where she worked from its inception. Later she became a full-time homemaker and enjoyed traveling, especially spending time in the mountains.
She is survived by her husband, Ralph Simmons of the home; sister, Juanita Garner of Newport; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Moore and Paula Johnson, both of Newport; niece, Deanna Windham and husband Harold; nephews, David Johnson and wife Melissa, Dennis Garner and wife Inez, Greg Garner and wife Jacki, William Moore and wife Joy; and several great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bobby Johnson along with his wife Frances, and Arthur Johnson; sister-in-law, Susie Bryan; brothers-in-law, Jack K. Garner, Lenwood Simmons, and Malcolm Simmons Jr.; and niece, Madeline Lewis.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
