Patricia Louise Fennessey Joyner, 74, of Atlantic Beach, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Patty was born on March 8, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Thomas Fennessey, Jr. and Anna Stow Fennessey.
She devoted her entire career to education, first receiving a BS degree, followed by a Master’s degree in Counseling and a Principalship all from East Carolina University. She began teaching in New Bern in 1970 and later served as a guidance counselor and as an assistant principal in Craven and Carteret Counties.
Patty was blessed with a wonderful zest for life and boundless energy. She found great pleasure in spending time on the water, boating, fishing and traveling the world, but she loved her family best of all. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up.
Patty was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Anna Fennessey.
She is survived by her children, Ryan Joyner and wife, Tamara, of Knightdale, NC, and Meredith Joyner Huddle and husband, Harris, of New Bern, NC; her grandchildren, Roxie Joyner and Jill Joyner of Knightdale, NC, John Rhodes, Catherine Rhodes and Joyner Rhodes of New Bern, NC; two sisters, Anne Marie Fennessey of Norfolk, VA, and Kathy Fennessey of Morehead City, NC; her former husband and trusted friend, Dr. Stephen Joyner of Beaufort, NC; and her long-time special friend, Chip Marchetti of New Bern, NC.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be considered to Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends may submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
