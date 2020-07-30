Billie “Jo Jo” Willis, 68, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Billie Jo retired from AT&T telephone company.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Alton Loris Willis of Beaufort; son, Michael Alton Willis of Monetta, S.C.; daughter, Michelle Lynn Bone of Georgia; grandson, Devin Austin Willis of Camp Lejeune; two sisters, Frances Starnes and Marcy Malkin-Starnes, both of Tampa, Fla.; and aunt, Elizabeth Scott of Dunwoody, Ga..
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.