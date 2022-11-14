Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, welcomed Robert “Bob” Ferguson, 81, into his kingdom on November 9, 2022, with his family by his side.
Bob was born on July 2, 1941, in Bassett, Va. He joined the US Marines in 1960 and while stationed in Norfolk, VA, met the love of his life, Martha Sweitzer at The Marine Corps Ball. After his honorable discharge from the Marines, Bob and Martha moved to Henry County, but would make their home in Hampton, Va, raising their family.
They eventually retired in Morehead City, NC. Although, in recent years, Bob was heard many times saying, “I just might move back to Henry County, would you come and visit?” Bob and Martha had a love to be envied by many, dancing to the end and telling their love story to “Rocking Years” by George Jones and Dolly Parton.
Bob was part of the first class of Thomas Nelson Community College and fondly remembered his time taking Business classes there. He often reminded his family saying, “You know that I was part of the first class of Thomas Nelson?” He then went through an apprenticeship program in meat cutting, making a career that he would love. His favorite part of the job was meeting many customers who became friends over the years. Bob worked many years at Safeway, retired from Harris Teeter, and even after retirement worked at the IGA in Newport, NC.
Family time together was very important to Bob. One of his greatest joys was being a dad and then a grandad and great grandad. He loved his family so much and created many special memories and vacations. There were games, fun, and of course laughter involved all of the time. Bob’s children and grandchildren have many memories vacationing at Fairy Stone State Park near his hometown of Bassett, VA. He loved to take the “Bassett Tour” and the tour will continue with future generations. A family trip is already planned for Bob’s birthday where a “Bassett tour” will be given and all are welcome!
Bob had a genuine love of life and all people. He was always happy and making jokes. Bob never met a stranger. If you met him once, you were his friend. He was known to run into people he had not seen in 30, 40 and even 50 years; and they all were happy to see him. No matter where the family traveled, it seemed Bob met friends and would always run into someone he knew. Bob had a love for sports, especially the Washington Redskins and UVA Cavaliers. For several years, he had season tickets to the UVA football games and Martha or one of his kids were by his side. Bob is remembered by many as a coach & mentor in the ‘80s for the Hampton Rec Leagues (Fox Hill Youth) and with the Church Softball Leagues. He loved his days of playing softball and was quite a player!
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Faris and Carrie (Rathburn) Ferguson; brothers, Sydney, John, Wayne, Buddy, and Jimmy; and son-in-law, Kenneth Mitchell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Ferguson, of Morehead City, NC; children, Carrie (Richard) Cavin, Robert Ferguson, Kenneth (Marissa) Ferguson, and Bonnie Mitchell, all of Hampton, VA; grandchildren, Kristin (Cody) Mason, Deborah Cavin, Shealon (Zack Heath) Ferguson, Rebecca Cavin, Lee Ferguson, Nate Mitchell, Christopher Cavin, Luke Mitchell, Sky and Christopher Hinson; great grandchildren; Henry & Nora Mason and Rylon & Marlow Heath; nephew JJ Ferguson and niece Joanne Flanigan.
A memorial service will be held on November 20, 2022, at 1:00PM at Impact Church of Morehead City, 5370 HWY 70, Suite J, Morehead City, NC. Family will receive friends beginning at 12:30PM.
Those who wish to honor his memory may do so by contributing to the Bassett Historical Center, 3964 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055 (please put “in memory of”) and/or Impact Church, 5370 HWY 70, Suite J, Morehead City, NC 28557. Also, please give each of your family members a big hug. Bob would want you to.
Bob was a loving Husband, Father, Grand-Father, Great Grand Father & friend. He will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of making his acquaintance. We love you, Bob!
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
