Dr. Jesse Carl Bennett, lovingly known as “Butch” or “Doc” passed away on June 28th, 2022, two weeks shy of his 80th birthday, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Butch was born in Danville, VA on July 10th, 1942, and after spending early years in Greensboro, NC, and at Grimsley High School, he moved to complete his early schooling at Riverside Military Academy in Georgia. As an adolescent he excelled on the wrestling mat and football field, that passion for athletic competition and his love of elevating others led him to East Carolina College, where he prepared for a career in education.
He would tell you his greatest win in life came on December 19th, 1965, when he married Elizabeth Faye Bennett and embarked on a 57-year journey, never leaving each other’s side.
The young couple taught in Chocowinity, NC, for two years before heading west where he completed his PhD at the University of Utah. In 1970 the couple settled back on the east coast and Rockland County, where he began a 30 plus year career at Manhattan College.
Dr. Bennett’s professional career was one of impact. As the Chairman of Health, Physical Education and Human Performance Sciences at Manhattan College he mentored countless students who went on to be teachers, coaches, administrators, athletic trainers and physical therapists. He served a term as national President of the Phi Epsilon Kappa, his field’s preeminent honor fraternity. In 1986 he was recognized with a Congressional Medal of Merit for Outstanding Leadership, in 1991 he was recognized as the Distinguished La Sallian Educator in New York. He also worked closely with various arms of the United States Olympic Committee throughout his career and his time at Manhattan.
When away from the office, family and community were everything. He became a father on March 5th, 1978 and spent the next 44 years consciously imparting values and living his life as an example of good in the world looked like for his son, Heath. If marrying Faye was his biggest win, he would also quickly tell you Heath is his greatest accomplishment.
When not sharing knowledge with students in the classroom, Doc created opportunity where there wasn’t for youth in the community. He started the East Ramapo Mat Club for kids wrestling and his summers were usually full of road trips to wrestling camps with his son and a group of kids from the program. Other personal passions also included his pets, rock climbing, camping, hiking and skiing.
In retirement Doc stayed involved. Retiring to Morehead City, NC in 2004 he was an active volunteer and coach at both Swansboro and Broad Creek Middle School for another decade as a Gold Certified coach with USA Wrestling and a Bronze certified coach with USA Weightlifting.
Dr. Bennett is survived and missed by his wife Faye of Morehead City, his son Heath and wife Magaly of Seattle, WA, his beloved sister and longest companion in life Donna and her husband Thomas of Morehead City, his sister-in-law Connie also of Morehead City as well as a long list of extended family, friends and former students.
In lieu of flowers we’d ask that donations be made to Hospice House or USA Wrestling.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, NC.
