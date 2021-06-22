Venus Mae Davis, 97, of Beaufort, died Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at noon Saturday at Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Beaufort. The interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. Masks are required, and attendees must sign in upon arrival. Distance seating will be followed.
She is survived by her daughters, Edna Johnson of Morehead City, Nathalae Williamson of Burlington and Neva Stansbury of Annapolis, Md.; son, Carl Davis of Sacramento, Calif.; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.
The viewing is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Oscar's Mortuary and Saturday an hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary Inc.
