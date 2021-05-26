Isham Trotter Tres Bagley III, 51, of Garner, died Monday, May 24, 2021.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Pinnacle United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Robin Johnson officiating.
He was a big, strong, sometimes difficult, but big-hearted man. When he was out of the hospital and before hospice, he was continuing to work on one of his many projects. Occasionally playing a hand, or three, of gin rummy helped the family to forget about the cancer for a little while. They never let him win. He would have to win through perseverance and determination, just the way he approached life all the way to the end.
Like all, he regularly broke the hearts of those he loved and loved him, but he usually had a way of “making things right.” He had many gifts. These will be so easy to hold tight to. First, there was the obvious, his physical strength and charm. He was almost like Sampson in physical strength, and his charm could fill a room. He was a gifted craftsman, designing and creating beautiful pieces of furniture and such. He was also an incredible landscape artist and talented chef.
When it came to fishing...well, the family called him the “fish charmer,” with a gift for luring fish when fish just weren't to be found. He loved mixed martial arts fights, the Ultimate Fighting Championship and was always front and center on Saturday nights to pull for his favorite competitors. These and so much more made up Tres’, but the one thing that stands out most is the “Gift from God” he was meant to share with others, would have to be that of charity. He would give his last dollar to family, friends or a total stranger, and never look back.
Those who truly knew him knew his big heart. He wasn't a religious man, but very much believed in God, in Christ Jesus and it was through him he endured the pain of this terrible disease. It was with the loving prayer and guidance of his grandmother, “Granny,” Ethel Wrenn Burnette, who preceded him in death, his faith was cultivated at all as a child. She left us at the age of 104 on Tres’ Aug. 15 birthday in 2014. He always felt she “hung on” in order to share that date with him. She was a surrogate mother and guiding hand in his life, as his immediate family was distant. Thankfully, he was finally learning the importance of forgiveness as he battled this awful cancer.
He didn't pretend to be someone or something he wasn't. He required love and patience himself, and though ill prepared for much of his life, to extend the same to others, he always did. He always loved deeply, and the family believes he finally mastered the patience he had so longed for. He requested and met with a minister just before he went to sleep and finally learned of true forgiveness.
Tres’ graduated from Ravenscroft High School in Raleigh and continued from there to East Carolina University.
He leaves behind his loving family, Theresa; kids, Coral, Spencer, Joshua and Joshua; Joshua’s family, Kacey, Island and Olivia; his mother-in-law, Winifred “Winnie” S. Coleman; and many friends he made and treasured throughout his lifetime. Also, his father, Isham Trotter Bagley II; and one brother, Chadwick and family, remain.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Burnette Bagley; and his father-in-law, Ben E Coleman Sr.
“Sleep peacefully my big man. May God have mercy on your once restless soul, and may you finally know peace in a world without pain. I love you. We love you.
Donations may be made to The Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is respectfully serving the Coleman-Bagley family.
(Paid obituary)
