We mourn the loss of a beautiful light in all our lives. Bethany JoAlison Styron, beloved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend to anyone she ever met, was wrapped in eternal peace on July 30, 2022.
Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 7, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Ricky Nelms. Interment will follow at Murphy Family Cemetery in Davis. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Bethany was born on March 26, 1997. She was a fighter who faced so many health challenges throughout her life. UNC Hospital at Chapel Hill was no stranger to this beautiful, brave young woman as she battled a life-long autoimmune disease. Through it all, she maintained such a tender, loving spirit, amazing us all at what she was able to withstand. Equally amazing was the way she pushed through and carried on, holding to her faith and her sweet spirit.
She was the center of her family’s universe and as the years passed by, that circle of love and influence only grew, encompassing life-long friends from Harkers Island Elementary School, East Carteret, and beyond. In the days since her passing, so many have expressed that Bethany was “my first friend” or “my best friend.” True to her nature and true to her faith, Bethany poured out her love to others without measure.
After graduating from East Carteret High School in 2015, she moved to Ocracoke for a couple of years where she enjoyed her young island life, working, making new friends, and taking college courses online. At the close of that chapter, she returned to Carteret County to pursue her long-time interest in healthcare. She enrolled in the CNA program at Carteret Community College and obtained both her CNA I and II with the ultimate goal of continuing her education and becoming an RN. Having been through so much herself, she wanted to care for others who were struggling with health issues of their own. For a number of years, she provided care for the elderly and disabled, being a light in their lives as she was in ours.
Our beloved Bethany is preceded in death by her loving father, Joseph Milton “Joe Milt” Styron; her paternal grandfather, Milton Styron; maternal grandparents, James and Louise Guthrie; and her Nana, Beverly Johnson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Carrie Ann Styron of Davis Shore, NC; her “Bubby,” Joey Styron and husband Doug Wallace of Wilmington, NC; grandmother, Ruby Styron; her Aunt Helen and Uncle Terry Taylor of Adam’s Creek, NC; Aunt Joyce Guthrie of Virginia Beach, VA; Uncle Bud and Aunt Glenda Guthrie of Stella, NC; her Pa, Doug Johnson or Harkers Island, NC; cousin, Mary Riley and husband George of Wilmington, NC; cousin, Lynn Carter and husband Ben of Coinjock, NC; cousin, Lacy Austin and wife Sherri of Kinston, NC; and a sea of extended family and friends who will miss her light, her laughter, her humor and her beautiful love and compassion.
Until we meet again, our precious one, we love you – a bushel and a peck!
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
