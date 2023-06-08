James Henry White, 19, of Hubert, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 6, 2023, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 3:00pm at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He was born March 25, 2004, in Sherman, TX. James was a recent graduate of Swansboro High School, and he loved music and spending time with his family.
He is survived by father and mother, James and Misty Barrett White of the home; sister, Channa White of the home; paternal grandmother and grandfather, Mary and Donnie Fleming of the home; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Robert E. White; and maternal grandmother, Sandra L. Barrett.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
