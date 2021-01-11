Wilma Frances Barbour, 89, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her funeral service was Monday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Tom Supplee. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Wilma, or as she was more fondly known, “Frances,” was born Jan. 22, 1931, in Clayton to the late Bud and Emma Brannan. She worked 20 faithful years at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in the food service area, where she was able to display her amazing cooking ability. Wilma loved to travel and especially loved spending time with her family. Relay for Life was an organization that meant a lot to Wilma, and she was actively involved in the Carteret County chapter. As a member of the Moose Lodge Ladies Auxiliary in Havelock, Wilma was dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing her community closer together and celebrating life.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Faye Brewer and husband Jerry of Ansonia, Ohio; sons, Ronald Gene Barbour and wife Cathey of Wilmington, Kenneth Ray Barbour and wife Edith of Maysville and Thomas David Barbour and wife Doloris of Newport; sister, Marcel Brannon of Clayton; grandchildren, Robin Leigh Stephenson of Angier, Kenneth Ray Barbour Jr. and wife Sandra of Sneads Ferry, Preston Barbour of Cape Coral, Fla., Bradley Alspaugh of Ansonia, Ohio, Crystal Jones and husband Josh of Maysville, Marci Jeffries and Melissa Augustus, both of Jacksonville, and Ashley Lynn Arthur of Huntington, W.Va.; stepgranddaughter, Andrea Spitz of Newport; and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Joseph “Joe” H. Barbour; sisters, Elizabeth Adams and Edna Crocker; brothers, D.B. Brannan and Billy Brannan; and grandson, Michael Barbour.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made in memory of Wilma to Relay for Life/American Cancer Society,930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
