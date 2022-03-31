Eric Paul Weissinger, 41, of Newport, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home.
The memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday April 3, 2022, in the chapel of Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Scott Walker officiating.
Eric had worked as a Machinist for the past twenty years at Cherry Point.
He was preceded in death by brother, Adam Barefield and step-grandfather, Norman Kelly.
He is survived by mother and stepfather, Alicia and David Barefield, father, Herbert Weissinger, fiancé Charity Klaas, son Isaac Torcaso, and Charity’s children; grandparents Isaac and Aloa Boyd and Nona Kelly; half-brothers, Jason and Brett Weissinger.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
