Sharon “Cherie” Virginia Lewis, 75, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at The Gardens of Trent in New Bern.
Sharon was born on September 18, 1947, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Joseph T. Lewis and Virginia Lewis Edwards. She had a beautiful appreciation for flowers, plants and a love for all animals.
She is survived by her beloved sisters, Josie Lewis Leary and husband Tom of The Woodlands, TX and Jessica Edwards Small and husband Ron of Greensboro, NC; son, John W. Kittrell Jr. of Wilmington; granddaughter, Ashley Kittrell of Indiana; and several cousins, nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jesse and Madeline Ewell and Captain Joseph and Angeline Lewis; and step-father, James P. Edwards.
There will be no service.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570, or to Pruitt Health Care Hospice, 810 Kennedy Ave., New Bern, NC 28560.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to The Gardens of Trent in New Bern, Dr. Larry Russell, MD and Amy Rich, PA with Bowen Primary Care in Hickory, Pruitt Health Care Hospice in New Bern, and Carteret House in Newport.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
