Charles Pinto Jr. “Chuck”, of Beaufort, was born February 20, 1954. He entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 3,2023.
Chuck grew up in Carteret County and spent all of his time on the water swimming and surfing. Chuck was an avid Tarheel basketball fan and golfer. Chuck was retired from Lowe’s Home Improvement and worked as an automotive transporter in the area. For many years he was also a beloved employee of Trinity Conference Center in Pine Knoll Shores, NC.
He is survived by, and very missed by, his brothers, Louis “Buzz” Pinto, (sister-in-law Tammy Pinto), and David Pinto; sisters Donna (Day) and Sherry Pinto; daughters, Lynnsay Pinto, Emmalee Pinto, Brenda (Stroebel); grandchildren, Blake and Kylie (Stroebel), and Shannon (Anderson), granddaughter Harmony (Tootle), as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sr. and Emma (Gillikin) Pinto; brother, Paul, sister-in-law, Charlotte; niece, Amber; and infant grandson, Judah.
A waterfront memorial service will be held Saturday May 13, 2023, at the end of Shell Landing Rd in Beaufort, NC, at 10:00am.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
